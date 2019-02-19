Nalco-LV Prasad Hospital inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated the Nalco-LV Prasad Eye Hospital near Nalco plant here.

The ultra-modern eye care facility has been established at a cost of Rs 25 crore over four-acre land. It will provide the latest and most advanced eye care services to the people. The hospital will cater to around 60,000 patients and can conduct 6000 surgeries each year, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon the district administration to take up drinking water and healthcare projects with the availability of district mineral fund and CSR funds of the industries. He hailed the Nalco for its CSR activities in the district.

Describing Nalco as one of the best-performing companies in the country, he said expressed confidence that it will make profit to the tune of Rs 1600 crore in 2018-19 fiscal.

The Minister asked Nalco authorities to provide drinking water to fluoride-affected Gaderkhai village, bonus and insurance benefits to contractual workers and revised payment to the workers as demanded by the trade unions.

Referring to the plight of slum dwellers in Angul, he urged the Nalco and district administration to provide land and housing facilities to them. Taking a dig at the local MLA and MP for not attending the inaugural ceremony of the hospital, Pradhan said they will be rejected by voters this time.

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said that the company has spent Rs 75 crore under CSR activities in Angul and it will go up to Rs 100 crore this year.