Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 213 crore in two districts

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik went on an inauguration spree in Boudh and Ganjam districts on Monday.

The BJD president toured Kantamal, Boudh and Bhanjanagar on the day where he dedicated projects worth Rs 213 crore to the people and distributed benefits among people under different schemes of the government.

At Bhanjanagar, where he reached in a chopper after touring Kantamal and Boudh, Naveen inaugurated a newly-constructed bus stand, special sub-jail and town hall, all built at a cost of Rs 21.26 crore.

Addressing a gathering Naveen said, KALIA programme has showed the path for development of farmers in the country.

In comparison, Prime Minister Kisan Yojana has less benefits for the farmers, he added.

Naveen also distributed benefits under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojona, Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, Mission Shakti, Nirman Sramika Pucca Ghar Yojana, homestead land under Vasundhara and free mobile phones to farmers to help them access market information.

The BJD president also laid foundation stones for 24 projects worth Rs 106.65 crore, which includes Rs 56.37 crore under public works, Rs 31.16 crore under rural development, Rs 13.5 crore for irrigation works and Rs 5.63 crore under Panchayatiraj departments.

Earlier in the day at Kantamal, the Chief Minister inaugurated 45 projects worth of Rs 116 crore including four high-level bridges, six road projects, four 100-seat girls’ hostels and laid foundation stones for more than 10 projects estimated at a cost of Rs 310 crore.

At Boudh, Naveen inaugurated 47 projects worth Rs 76 crore including four bridges, three road projects, 12 hostels and laid foundation stones for 28 projects estimated at Rs 4,667 crore. The Bhanjanagar meeting was attended by Minister Bikram Kesari Arukh, MP Achyuta Samanta, MLAs of Ganjam besides district officials. Twelve platoons of police had been deployed in Bhanjanagar for the CM’s visit.