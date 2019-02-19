Home States Odisha

Odisha government offices to reopen in Sambalpur today

Lawyers demanding the establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha had closed down all Government offices since November 19. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  After a 92-day-long forced shut down, Government offices in the district will finally reopen on Tuesday.

The District Bar Association (DBA) took the decision to allow the functioning of Government offices in its general body meeting on Monday. However, the judicial and revenue courts will continue to remain closed. This apart, the lawyers’ cease work besides the ongoing relay hunger strike over the demand will continue.

Three days back, the DBA had convened a meeting with various social organisations of Sambalpur, which have been supporting the lawyers’ stir, to seek their opinion on the future course of the agitation. 

The organisations had urged the DBA to allow functioning of Government offices.

Lawyer Bijitendriya Pradhan said they took the decision after considering the inconvenience being faced by people due to the closure of Government offices. Lawyers have been on agitation over the demand and paralysing functioning of judicial and revenue courts since September 5 last year.

