Odisha traders down shutters in Pulwama terror attack protest  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Retail outlets, markets and commercial establishments across the State remained closed from morning till evening on Monday as part of the bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest the terrorist attack on CRPF jawans at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh was supported by various traders’ bodies in the State including the Federation of All Odisha Traders’ Association (FAOTA) and chambers of commerce in various districts. Though CAIT had called for a nine-hour bandh, the shut down lasted for 12 hours in many parts of the state.

In the Capital, the bandh evoked a total response. All major markets, commercial establishments and vending zones at Rasulgarh, Janpath, Saheed Nagar, Cuttack-Puri road and other places remained closed till evening. Several organisations also took out candle rallies to express their solidarity with the families of 40 CRPF jawans who were martyred in the attack.

Supporting the shutdown call, Pankaj Sahu, a resident of the City, said the bandh observed by traders should be welcomed as it is our duty to stand firmly with the Government for the safety and security of our nation and security forces.

Shops and business establishments also remained closed across all the districts of the State. Traders and businessmen downed their shutters and staged protest shouting slogans against Pakistan and seeking its global isolation.

However, essential services were unaffected during the bandh. Transport services too remained normal as there was no restriction on the movement of vehicles. Besides, educational institutions, banks and drug stores also remained open during the day. Though petrol pumps had been kept out of the purview of the bandh to avoid causing any inconvenience to the public, some fuel stations voluntarily joined the bandh and downed their shutters till afternoon.

FAOTA general secretary Sudhakar Panda said, “The bandh was observed as a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama terrorist attack.”

Various traders’ bodies in the State informed that they have planned to provide financial support to families of martyred Odia jawans Manoj Kumar Behera and Prasanna Kumar Sahu, who lost their lives in the attack.

Bandh paralyses business

Cuttack: Business activities in the Millennium City came to a grinding halt on Monday as all wholesale and retail markets remained closed as a mark of respect to CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama terror attack.

Traders of Malgodown, the largest wholesale market for essential commodities, and Chhatra Bazaar joined the bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest the terrorist attack on the jawans.

“We kept all business activities shut for a day to pay tributes to the martyr who lost their lives in Pulwama terrorist attack,” said general secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce Prafulla Chhatoi.

Later, a delegation of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce went to the houses of martyrs Prasanna Kumar Sahoo and Manoj Behera and handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to each bereaved family.

Due to the bandh, business transactions amounting to around Rs 500 crore is said to have been affected in Cuttack.

The Cuttack Autorickshaw Mahasangha also expressed solidarity with the martyrs and supported the bandh.