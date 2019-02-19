Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal activist Jitu Jakesika joins BSP

The constituency has 2,17,652 voters and is the focus areas of all the three major political parties - BJD, BJP and Congress.

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  Once the face of resistance against mining in Niyamgiri by Vedanta, Jitu Jakesika, a 30-year-old tribal activist from Kurli village in the Niyamgiri hills, has decided to start his political innings from Bissamcuttack Assembly constituency.

The activist of Dongria Kondh community recently joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He has started campaigning in Muniguda, Bissamcuttack, Kolnara and Kalyansinghpur blocks of the district that come under the Assembly segment. Although, he is yet to reveal if he wants a ticket from the party to fight the elections.

The constituency has 2,17,652 voters and is the focus areas of all the three major political parties - BJD, BJP and Congress. In the last General Elections, it had gone to the BJD. 

Jitu came to the limelight first when he met AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in 2008 in Kalahandi district, requesting him to save Niyamgiri and the Dongria Kondh tribe from the industrial onslaught. 

Last year, he was nominated as a member of the Special development Council (SDC) of Rayagada district by the State Government.

