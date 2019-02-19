OPCC chief claims Cong revival in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Monday asserted that the party will return to power in the State.Patnaik, however, did not elaborate on how many seats the party is going to win in the upcoming General Elections in Odisha. The State Congress chief may have adopted such an approach to raise the morale of party workers which had nose-dived after three consecutive electoral defeats. However, reviving the party apparatus and returning to power is an uphill task.

The Congress seems to be pinning its hope on Odisha following its spectacular performance in Chhattisgarh where it swept the polls and dislodged BJP from power. Many senior leaders of the party in Odisha are of the opinion that the State Congress should follow Chhattisgarh and give priority to farmers’ issues in its manifesto.

Though the issue of agrarian crisis and farmers’ welfare has lost its sting following the announcement of KALIA scheme by Odisha Government, sources said Congress is likely to promise loan waiver and hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy in its manifesto. All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi had also directed the State Congress on this line at a rally on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on January 24.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting of OPCC’s manifesto committee, Patnaik said Rahul will again visit Odisha on March 2 to address party workers either at Jeypore or Bargarh. Senior Congress leaders maintained that Rahul’s frequent visits point towards his growing interest in revival of the party in Odisha.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to go for seat adjustments with CPI, CPM and JMM. The arrangements will be announced after finalisation of talks which are likely to conclude soon. Party leaders are of the opinion that seat adjustment with like-minded parties is likely to increase Congress’ vote share which had plummeted in 2014 polls.

While the BJD, which won 117 seats, had secured 43.4 per cent of the votes, Congress share had nose-dived to 25.7 per cent with only 16 seats from 29.1 per cent in 2009 elections. Congress had won 27 Assembly seats in 2009 polls. The BJP vote share, on the other hand, increased from 15.05 per cent in 2009 to 18 per cent in 2014 elections.

