Problem of plenty for BJD for upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Congress and BJP have started the process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, things are yet to open up in the ruling BJD due to a large number of ticket aspirants.

No political elements from BJD have so far been involved in the selection process though speculation is rife that a large number of sitting MPs may be denied renomination.

As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had taken initiative in ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in elected posts, their representation is likely to increase in Odisha this time.

Besides the increase in the number of women candidates, leaders from other political parties who joined BJD will also get preference.

Sources in the ruling party maintained that new faces, women candidates and winnability will be the basis for selection of candidates. Candidates in constituencies where MPs and MLAs have not performed well will be changed. Besides, several MPs have also evinced interest to contest Assembly elections this time.

Koraput MP Jhina Hikaka is most likely to be changed as he has shown interest to contest Assembly elections.

Similar is the situation in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat where incumbent Balabhadra Majhi has expressed his desire to contest the Assembly polls. Sources maintained that Kalahandi and Bargarh MPs of the ruling party will be replaced with new faces.

Former Speaker of the Assembly Kishore Mohanty is likely to be fielded from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat after former Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das quit Congress to join BJD. As Das will be fielded from Jharsuguda Assembly seat, Mohanty is reported to have been assured of a ticket from a Lok Sabha constituency this time.

Candidates for Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats will also be changed keeping in view the winnability factor. Sources said former hockey star Dilip Tirkey is not likely to be repeated from Sundargarh as the party is interested to field a Congress MLA from the seat.

Negotiations with sitting Congress MLA is going on in this regard and he will soon join BJD.

Sources in BJD maintained that change of candidates is the need of the hour because of anti-incumbency factor.

Though there is no anti-incumbency against the Chief Minister, a large number of MPs and MLAs have become unpopular in their constituencies owing to non-performance and other reasons.