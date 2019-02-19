Home States Odisha

Pulwama terror attack: Martyr’s kin insulted in Odisha, BJD MLA faces flak

Samantaray, an MLA from Cuttack-Barabati, was seen shoving the martyr’s uncle around as two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders present at the spot did not react.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:27 AM

BJP workers staging protest at Jagatsinghpur town on Monday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Even as the nation mourns and pays rich tributes to the CRPF bravehearts in Pulwama terror attack, a video of Biju Janata Dal legislator Debashish Samantaray allegedly misbehaving with the uncle of martyr Manoj Behera during cremation at Ratanpur village near Niali has come as a shocker.

Samantaray, an MLA from Cuttack-Barabati, was seen shoving the martyr’s uncle around as two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders present at the spot did not react. While the incident drew sharp criticism, the BJD legislator’s actions were strongly protested. BJP leaders burnt effigies of Samantaray in Jagatsinghpur whereas in Niali too, similar protest was taken out.

Condemning the acts of Samantaray, BJP workers led by party’s district unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra took out a rally. They alleged that when Manoj’s body was brought to his native village, Samantaray misbehaved with martyr’s uncle Artatrana Behera in presence of Health Minister Pratap Jena. It is a shameful act of the ruling BJD leader, they added.At Niali, BJP workers staged agitation and also set afire posters of BJD leaders Jena, Samir Dash and Pramod Mallick. 

