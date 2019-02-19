Security to be beefed up for Indian Arrows and Real Kashmir FC match

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following the suicide attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama district, Odisha police on Monday said security will be beefed up for the upcoming I-League match between Indian Arrows and Real Kashmir FC scheduled to be played at Kalinga Stadium here on February 24.

Odisha Government had decided to sponsor Indian Arrows last year and it was announced that the team will play its home games at Kalinga Stadium.

Commissionerate Police said it is yet to receive an intimation about the match but once it is confirmed, security will be tightened in the Capital.

“General security arrangements are made during any sporting event at Kalinga Stadium. However, security will be further enhanced during high-voltage matches where spectators are expected to arrive at the stadium in huge numbers,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.

The DCP said security will be provided to players of Kashmir FC at their place of stay, during transit, at the stadium and back.

“At least two platoons of police force will be deployed near the stadium gates while another two will be posted inside the venue to avoid any untoward incident,” he added.

Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC forfeited their encounter with Kashmir FC in Srinagar on Monday after All India Football Federation (AIFF) turned down its request to relocate the contest in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

Indian Arrows took on Kashmir FC in Srinagar in November last year.

However, the Odisha sponsored team has no other match scheduled in the valley. It will play against Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on February 28.