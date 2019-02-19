Traders unite for Pulwama martyrs, bandh total

By Express News Service

Traders in Odisha on Monday extended support to the nation-wide strike called by the Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT) protesting Pulwama terror attack which claimed 43 lives.In Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada of South Odisha the bandh impacted normal life with all business establishments remaining closed during the 12 -hour protest.

In Berhampur, the commercial hub of South Odisha, the bandh was total and peaceful. Apart from employees of different offices and others, Ganjam Muslim Cultural Sangha and Chamber of Commerce took out rallies raising slogans ‘Sahid jawans amar rahe’ and ‘Pakistan murdabad’. Though emergency services like medicine, milk and petrol pumps were barred, the service providers too joined the bandh. There were reports of the bandh being observed in remote areas too.

“We want the Government to take suitable action against perpetrators of the dastardly incident,” said J Suresh, spokesman of the traders.In Western Odisha, the trading community refrained from commercial activities. In Rourkela city, the shutdown was jointly observed by CAIT and Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to protest the deadly terror attack in J&K.

The protesting leaders also demanded exemplary action against Pakistan for harbouring terrorists. All wholesale and retail outlets besides fuel filling stations responded spontaneously to the call.

CAIT’s national vice-president Brij Mohan Agarwal, RCCI president Subrata Patnaik, general secretary Pravin Garg and a host of CAIT and RCCI representatives also paid homage to the CRPF martyrs at Uditnagar here.

In Banpur and Nayagarh, all commercial establishments were closed from dawn-to-dusk. In the evening traders along with women and children took out candle light procession.At Nayagarh, even petty roadside eateries preferred to keep their business closed. A prominent septuagenarian and social activist Niranjan Mishra said, “this is the first time that all traders have come together for a cause.”

Nearly 500 students of Saraswati Sishu Mandir took out a candle march for martyrs on Sunday.

There were no business transactions in Nimapara, Gop, Kakatpur, Astaranga, Konark and Pipili. Petrol pumps and medicine shops were allowed to operate, said trader association secretary Gouranga Sahoo.