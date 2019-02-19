Home States Odisha

Traders unite for Pulwama martyrs, bandh total

In Berhampur, the commercial hub of South Odisha, the bandh was total and peaceful.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A road in Rourkela wears a deserted look during the traders’ bandh | Express

By Express News Service

Traders in Odisha on Monday extended support to the nation-wide strike called by the Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT) protesting Pulwama terror attack which claimed 43 lives.In Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada of South Odisha the bandh impacted normal life with all business establishments remaining closed during the 12 -hour protest.

In Berhampur, the commercial hub of South Odisha, the bandh was total and peaceful. Apart from employees of different offices and others, Ganjam Muslim Cultural Sangha and Chamber of Commerce took out rallies raising slogans ‘Sahid jawans amar rahe’ and ‘Pakistan murdabad’. Though emergency services like medicine, milk and petrol pumps were barred, the service providers too joined the bandh. There were reports of the bandh being observed in remote areas too.

“We want the Government to take suitable action against perpetrators of the dastardly incident,” said J Suresh, spokesman of the traders.In Western Odisha, the trading community refrained from commercial activities. In Rourkela city, the shutdown was jointly observed by CAIT and Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to protest the deadly terror attack in J&K.

The protesting leaders also demanded exemplary action against Pakistan for harbouring terrorists. All wholesale and retail outlets besides fuel filling stations responded spontaneously to the call. 
CAIT’s national vice-president Brij Mohan Agarwal, RCCI president Subrata Patnaik, general secretary Pravin Garg and a host of CAIT and RCCI representatives also paid homage to the CRPF martyrs at Uditnagar here.

In Banpur and Nayagarh, all commercial establishments were closed from dawn-to-dusk. In the evening traders along with women and children took out candle light procession.At Nayagarh, even petty roadside eateries preferred to keep their business closed. A prominent septuagenarian and social activist Niranjan Mishra said, “this is the first time that all traders have come together for a cause.” 

Nearly 500 students of Saraswati Sishu Mandir took out a candle march for martyrs on Sunday.
There were no business transactions in Nimapara, Gop, Kakatpur, Astaranga, Konark and Pipili. Petrol pumps and medicine shops were allowed to operate, said trader association secretary Gouranga Sahoo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp