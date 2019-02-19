Home States Odisha

Two die, four hurt in road accident in National Highway in Odisha

The deceased are 48-year-old Prafulla Sahu and his sister-in-law Renuabala Sahu of Jaraka in Jajpur.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two persons including a woman were killed while four others sustained injuries in a road mishap on NH 16 near Rajakana within Tangi police limits on Monday.

The deceased are 48-year-old Prafulla Sahu and his sister-in-law Renuabala Sahu of Jaraka in Jajpur.

Sources said Prafulla and Renubala’s car collided head-on with a private bus bound for Chandikhole. The duo died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said Prafulla lost control of the car following which it swerved to the other side of the highway and collided with the bus.

The four injured bus passengers have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Renubala was a primary school teacher and had married off her daughter four days back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp