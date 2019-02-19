Two die, four hurt in road accident in National Highway in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two persons including a woman were killed while four others sustained injuries in a road mishap on NH 16 near Rajakana within Tangi police limits on Monday.

The deceased are 48-year-old Prafulla Sahu and his sister-in-law Renuabala Sahu of Jaraka in Jajpur.

Sources said Prafulla and Renubala’s car collided head-on with a private bus bound for Chandikhole. The duo died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said Prafulla lost control of the car following which it swerved to the other side of the highway and collided with the bus.

The four injured bus passengers have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Renubala was a primary school teacher and had married off her daughter four days back.