Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flags off BJP drive in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday flagged off the ‘Mo Paribar, BJP Paribar’ (My family, BJP family) campaign by hoisting the party’s flag at his house here.

Launching the drive, which is a part of the BJP’s mass mobilisation programme ahead of the ensuing General Elections, Pradhan said the party has taken the pledge to reinstall Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India.

The flag will also be hoisted at the houses of all leaders, workers and activists of BJP in Odisha.

“We have decided to reach out to all families who have benefited from welfare programmes launched by Narendra Modi Government at the Centre in the last five years and persuade them to be part of the BJP family. This will be a month-long drive in which around 70 lakh families will be contacted,” Pradhan said.