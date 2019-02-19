Home States Odisha

Yadav Mahasabha meet on polls

Utkal Yadav Mahasabha is gearing up for the ensuing General Elections in Odisha.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Utkal Yadav Mahasabha is gearing up for the ensuing General Elections in Odisha. In the State executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of president Ashirbad Behera here on Sunday, members of the Mahasabha held discussions on the role of Yadavs in the upcoming polls and expressed concern over political parties’ apathy towards their community.

They said Yadavs play a decisive role in elections in 20 to 25 Assembly segments. “If an aspirant, after being denied a party ticket, decides to contest the polls as an Independent, then Utkal Yadav Mahasabha will extend support to him,” said general secretary of the Mahasabha Pradip Behera. Meanwhile, the Mahasabha gave `1 lakh each to the families of two Odia CRPF jawans Prasanna Kumar Sahoo and Manoj Behera who were martyred in Pulwama attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp