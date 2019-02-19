Yadav Mahasabha meet on polls

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Utkal Yadav Mahasabha is gearing up for the ensuing General Elections in Odisha. In the State executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of president Ashirbad Behera here on Sunday, members of the Mahasabha held discussions on the role of Yadavs in the upcoming polls and expressed concern over political parties’ apathy towards their community.

They said Yadavs play a decisive role in elections in 20 to 25 Assembly segments. “If an aspirant, after being denied a party ticket, decides to contest the polls as an Independent, then Utkal Yadav Mahasabha will extend support to him,” said general secretary of the Mahasabha Pradip Behera. Meanwhile, the Mahasabha gave `1 lakh each to the families of two Odia CRPF jawans Prasanna Kumar Sahoo and Manoj Behera who were martyred in Pulwama attack.