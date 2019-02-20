Home States Odisha

ASI to inquire canal excavation near Chausathi Jogini temple

Officials of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit Ranipur-Jharial site in Balangir district  this week to inquire into the allegations of excavation of a canal in the protected site.

Published: 20th February 2019

The site where excavation is being carried out | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Officials of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit Ranipur-Jharial site in Balangir district  this week to inquire into the allegations of excavation of a canal in the protected site.A canal, located in 10-km radius of Chausathi Jogini temple, is being dug up since Friday for laying pipelines for left main canal of Lower Indra Irrigation Project. The excavation is being carried out near the Chhelia temple which is dedicated to Lord Someswar.

Apparently, the ASI has prohibited any excavation work in the protected site as it may damage the ancient structures. An activist Thabir Chandra Bag of Bangomunda has lodged a complaint at the Sindhekela police station in this regard.

Ranipur-Jharial is an important heritage site which houses the 64 Yogini temple. The site stands on a rocky hill and is known as Soma Tirth in scriptures. The site is a combination of religious faiths of Shaivism, Buddhism, Vaisnavism and Tantra.  Executive Engineer of Lower Indra Project Babulal Behera said he is not aware of any excavation being carried out within the protected site. He assured to inquire into the matter. Superintending engineer of ASI’s Archaeology wing, Arun Mallick said a group of conservationists will visit Jharial this week to ascertain if the excavation area is within or outside the protected area.

