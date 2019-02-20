Home States Odisha

Book on Lord Jagannath’s secret journeys

A book ‘Secret Journeys of Lord Jagannath’ was released by Rajya Sabha Member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik here on Tuesday. 

Published: 20th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A book ‘Secret Journeys of Lord Jagannath’ was released by Rajya Sabha Member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik here on Tuesday. Published by Sree Jagannath Sankruti Parishad and US-based Dr Dash Foundation, the book chronicles the secret journeys of Lord Jagannath during invasions. It has been authored by 16 Jagannath scholars from across the State. 

The book has some interesting facts and historical anecdotes about the Lord and Jagannath temple in Puri. The authors have written about secret journeys that Lord Jagannath, His Siblings and servitors had to undertake during invasions by Muslim rulers. There were 18 invasions and the Lord was shifted from the sanctum sanctorum 22 times - twice within the temple complex and 20 times outside the complex. The Trinity was buried twice to save them from invaders and their total duration of stay outside the temple was 162 years and four months.

The book mentions that Lord Jagannath and His Siblings were first shifted outside the temple in 670 to 675AD when Raktabahu invaded Puri. The deities were shifted to Gopali in Sonepur and hidden in Chalia mountain of present day Kotasamalai. The place is now called Patali Srikhetra. The deities were buried in a cave of Chalia mountain for 144 years and brought to Puri between 814 and 819 AD.  

Interestingly, while Somnath temple in Gujarat suffered irreparable losses due to 17 attacks by Muslim invaders, Puri Jagannath temple remained unscathed despite 18 such attacks. Authors have pointed out that 50,000 sevaks, Paika warriors and devotees were killed while safeguarding the Puri temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp