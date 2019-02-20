Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates basket of projects in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Ahead of the elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been extensively touring different districts, launching welfare and development schemes. On Tuesday, Naveen addressed public gatherings at Dharmasala, Binjharpur and Dasarathpur blocks in Jajpur district and inaugurated projects worth Rs 622 crore.

As part of his one-day tour of Jajpur, the Chief Minister reached Duttapur in Dasarathpur block where he launched two projects worth Rs 4 crore. The projects include a new road between Bautara High School and Jadua High School, a bridge and a new road at Guthunipada. He also laid stone for seven projects worth Rs 96.37 crore. The projects include two river bridges over Brahmani at Dattapur and Nuapatna and a new bridge and road between Dewanipatna and Duhudisahi.

The projects, mostly under Dharmasala and Binjharpur Assembly constituencies, aim at improving connectivity, infrastructure, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare and education in their areas.

At Dharmasala, he inaugurated 245 developmental projects worth Rs 457 crore. The projects include a bridge over Bada Genguti river on Nuahaat-Khadianga road, renovated Expressway-Mahulakhali road, a new bridge over Brahmani river at Kalana, Aurangabad piped water supply project, 100 projects under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana, 77 new Anganwadi centres, 30 community development centres and five renovated road projects. He also laid foundation stones for nine welfare projects worth Rs 23.7 crore. On the last lap of his tour, the Chief Minister reached Binjharpur, where he inaugurated five projects worth Rs 38 crore that include three bridges at Kantitara, Argalkat and Bagamara, a 33/11 KV sub-station at Bitana Pritipur and a multi-purpose flood shelter at Bangara.

Besides, he also foundation stone for two projects worth Rs 3 crore that include a rural water supply project at Olei -Chandanpur and a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Singhapur.Addressing the gathering in Dasarathapur, Dharmasala and Binjharpur, Naveen informed people about the welfare schemes launched by his Government like the ‘KALIA’ or Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation, the best of its kind in the entire nation. It has showed a new path for development of farmers in the country. The scheme covers 92 per cent of the cultivators, sharecroppers and landless agriculture labourers. KALIA will help farmers improve their agricultural activities which in turn would lead to better livelihood.

Meanwhile, in a major security lapse, a woman Congress activist Smrutirekha Pahi, entered the VIP gallery at the venue and raised slogans against the Chief Minister and Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray. She was immediately overpowered by the police taken into custody. The woman was later allegedly assaulted by BJD workers. Speaking to Express, Pahi said, “I had come to the meeting venue to greet the Chief Minister with a black flag. Prior to it, I raised slogans against the Chief Minister and was overpowered by police and some BJD workers”.