Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik introduces KALIA scholarship scheme 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled the scholarship scheme for children of beneficiaries of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, who are either study

Published: 20th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled the scholarship scheme for children of beneficiaries of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, who are either studying or aspiring for technical and professional education.

Through KALIA Chhatra Brutti, the State Government will bear all expenditure including course and hostel fees and mess charge so that children from the farming families would be able to improve the economic condition of their families after getting proper technical and professional education.

In a letter to Higher Education, Health and Family Welfare, Skill Development and Technical Education departments and Vice-Chancellor of OUAT, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment has urged all heads of different Government institutions imparting professional/technical education to immediately intimate students, who are children of KALIA beneficiaries, to apply for the scholarship.

The students can apply online on the “kalia.co.in/scholarship portal” from Tuesday. Eligible beneficiaries can avail assistance to study in more than 13 professional/technical subjects including MBBS, BDS, Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medical Science, Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery and BPharma.
Official sources said the scholarship scheme  has been launched to ensure that not a single eligible child of KALIA beneficiaries aspiring for technical and professional education would be deprived of his/her dream.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp