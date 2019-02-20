Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik introduces KALIA scholarship scheme 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled the scholarship scheme for children of beneficiaries of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, who are either studying or aspiring for technical and professional education.

Through KALIA Chhatra Brutti, the State Government will bear all expenditure including course and hostel fees and mess charge so that children from the farming families would be able to improve the economic condition of their families after getting proper technical and professional education.

In a letter to Higher Education, Health and Family Welfare, Skill Development and Technical Education departments and Vice-Chancellor of OUAT, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment has urged all heads of different Government institutions imparting professional/technical education to immediately intimate students, who are children of KALIA beneficiaries, to apply for the scholarship.

The students can apply online on the “kalia.co.in/scholarship portal” from Tuesday. Eligible beneficiaries can avail assistance to study in more than 13 professional/technical subjects including MBBS, BDS, Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medical Science, Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery and BPharma.

Official sources said the scholarship scheme has been launched to ensure that not a single eligible child of KALIA beneficiaries aspiring for technical and professional education would be deprived of his/her dream.