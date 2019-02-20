College students stage protest over varsity tag

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than 100 students of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College on Tuesday sat on a dharna and blocked Buxi Bazaar-Chandi Chowk road to protest the failure of the State Government to accord university status to the college.

The agitating students said the educational institution, the first women’s college of the State and third in the country, offers degrees in Arts, Science and Commerce, post graduation in 12 subjects and MPhil in 10 subjects besides self financing, BEd and IT courses.

Despite having adequate infrastructure like separate arts, science and commerce blocks, classrooms, wi-fi campus, three-storey library, language laboratory, smart classrooms, museum and mini stadium, the 106-year-old college is yet to be accorded university status due to neglect of the Government, they alleged.

“While many colleges established after Shailabala have already been upgraded into universities, it is matter of regret that the Government has turned a blind eye to our institution,” said students. Three student leaders have threatened to sit on hunger strike to press their demand from Wednesday.