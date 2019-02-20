Home States Odisha

College students stage protest over varsity tag

Three student leaders have threatened to sit on hunger strike to press their demand from Wednesday.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than 100 students of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College on Tuesday sat on a dharna and blocked Buxi Bazaar-Chandi Chowk road to protest the failure of the State Government to accord university status to the college.

The agitating students said the educational institution, the first women’s college of the State and third in the country, offers degrees in Arts, Science and Commerce, post graduation in 12 subjects and MPhil in 10 subjects besides self financing, BEd and IT courses.

Despite having adequate infrastructure like separate arts, science and commerce blocks, classrooms, wi-fi campus, three-storey library, language laboratory, smart classrooms, museum and mini stadium, the 106-year-old college is yet to be accorded university status due to neglect of the Government, they alleged.
“While many colleges established after Shailabala have already been upgraded into universities, it is matter of regret that the Government has turned a blind eye to our institution,” said students. Three student leaders have threatened to sit on hunger strike to press their demand from Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp