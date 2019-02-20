Home States Odisha

Duped depositors put off stir after Odisha government's assurance

Das said they decided to postpone their strike after Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera and Secretary Ashok Meena agreed to some of their demands.

Published: 20th February 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Thousands of duped chit fund depositors, who launched an indefinite strike at Lower PMG Square here on Tuesday seeking refund of their hard earned money, postponed their stir after the State Government assured to fulfil some of their demands.

Alleging indifferent attitude of the State Government towards their plight, the harassed depositors under the banner of Arthika Sansthamanankadwara Kshatigrastanka Milita Manch took out a massive rally and staged demonstration.

Manch president Jayanta Das said while the Government managed to select beneficiaries of the newly-launched KALIA scheme in less than a fortnight, it is yet to identify the depositors duped by ponzi firms even six years after the announcement of the corpus fund of `300 crore.

While around nine lakh affidavits have been received from duped depositors, the Justice MM Das Commission of Inquiry has so far identified around 3.62 lakh small depositors who had invested `10,000 or less. Since the Government has returned money to only a few thousand depositors, the agitators demanded refund of money within a stipulated time, identification of depositors through Tehsildars irrespective of amount invested and adequate manpower for the Commission and Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors’ courts.

The Manch also demanded a White Paper on the property seized by different Government agencies from chit fund companies and the total amount of money kept in banks by the ponzi firms besides amendment of flawed laws that paved way for the mega scam.

Das said they decided to postpone their strike after Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera and Secretary Ashok Meena agreed to some of their demands. “The Government has agreed to publish a White Paper, provide manpower, identify all depositors and start public auctioning of the seized property instead of e-auction. The depositors will also be intimated about the time frame within which they would get their refund after the Collectors’ conference on February 22,” Das said.

He, however, informed that the body’s central committee will convene a meeting on February 23 to decide the future course of action basing on the decision taken at the conference on chit fund depositors.

