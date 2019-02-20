Home States Odisha

Farmers' body firm on February 21 strike, rejects Odisha's plea

Kumar said NNKS, Odisha's leading farmers' body, has given a 12-hour strike call on Thursday after the state government ignored their demands.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer, suicide, agriculture

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting the Odisha government's plea to refrain from the strike call on February 21, farmers' body Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NNKS) Wednesday said it would go ahead with the agitation without troubling the high school exam schedule that begins the day after.

The dawn-to-dusk 12-hour bandh by the farmers on Feb 21 demanding price, pension and prestige will not be a hindrance to smooth conduct of the matriculation examination. The authorities already made it clear that question papers will reach the exam centres on Feb 22 morning," NNKS Convenor Akshay Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar said NNKS, Odisha's leading farmers' body, has given a 12-hour strike call on Thursday after the state government ignored their demands.

The NNKS has been threatened by the state government to call off the strike in the name of the matric examination. The police forces have been deployed across the state to take action against the agitators during the strike. However, people of Odisha will never tolerate dictatorship," Kumar said.

Director General of Police R P Sharma said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the strike.

Finance Minister S B Behera said that the strike will affect public life in the state and also the matriculation examination next day.

The Utkal University has postponed all examinations scheduled on Thursday in view of the NNKS strike.

"It is for information of all concerned that all the examinations under Utkal University scheduled to be held on February 21 is postponed due to all Odisha strike by Naba Nirman Krushak Sanghathan," a statement issued by the university's Controller of Examinations said.

The rescheduled date of the examinations will be notified later, it added.Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress have extended support to the farmers' protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NNKS Navnirman Krishak Sangathan Farmers' Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp