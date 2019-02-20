Flights to take off again from March 1 from Veer Surendra Sai Airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Industrial town Jharsuguda may soon find its place in the aviation map of India as flight service from the newly built Veer Surendra Sai Airport here is expected to resume from March 1.

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, may commence its flight services from the airport to Kolkata from March 1. Ahead of its planned operations, a four-member team of the airline visited the airport on Tuesday to take stock of security measures, infrastructure facilities and passenger amenities.

Though the officials of Alliance Air are yet to confirm about the exact date of commencement of flight operations from Jharsuguda, airport authorities said the airline has proposed a tentative date of March 1 for launching its services.

“Alliance Air officials were satisfied and are likely to submit their report to higher officials soon following which a final decision will be taken on the matter,” said Airport Director SK Chauha.The airline will operate its ATR-72 flights from Kolkata to Jharsuguda. It may also start its operation from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently granted approval to Alliance Air to operate flights from Jharsuguda to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Raipur under the regional air connectivity project UDAN Phase-3, aviation officials said.

Jharsuguda airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 last year. However, fight operations at the airport stopped within 15 days of its launch after Air Odisha suspended its services.

Currently, Alliance Air is operating its flights mostly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and covering 53 destinations including Bhubaneswar.

Apart from Alliance Air, low cost carrier SpiceJet is expected to commence its services from Jharsuguda airport from March 31. Airport authorities had earlier stated that the airline is likely to operate on three routes - Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Similarly, Jet Airways is also likely to connect Jharsuguda with Mumbai while Turbo Aviation has planned to start its services from the airport to Bhubaneswar.