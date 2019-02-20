Girl gang-raped, held captive for four days in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly held in captivity and gang-raped by five miscreants for four days in the city. The victim, who was found bleeding profusely from her private part, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the victim escaped from the clutches of her abductors and revealed her harrowing ordeal before Cuttack Government Railway Police (GRP) in presence of officials of both Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Childline.

The FIR filed by district childline coordinator Narayan Shukla with the GRP stated that the victim, a Class 10 student of Bantala in Angul district, had had come to Cuttack on Saturday with two of her neighbours including a girl to participate in a rally.

When she reached the city, the duo took her to an unknown place in Mangalabag area and kept her in a room where the five miscreants were staying. The two then left the place after taking some money from the accused.

Later, all the five accused raped her by taking turns. The miscreants continued to violate the girl repeatedly from Saturday to Tuesday morning, the FIR alleged.

At around 9 am on Tuesday, the victim somehow managed to escape from the place and reached the railway station in an auto-rickshaw driver before contacting the GRP.

On being informed about the girl, officials of CWC and Childline rushed to the railway station and found the victim bleeding profusely bleeding from her private part.

The injured victim was later admitted to Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of SCB.

Basing on the FIR, a case has been registered under Section 376 (D) of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on, said Cuttack GRP IIC Umakant Biswal.