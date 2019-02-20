Home States Odisha

Girl gang-raped, held captive for four days in Odisha

 In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly held in captivity and gang-raped by five miscreants for four days in the city.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly held in captivity and gang-raped by five miscreants for four days in the city. The victim, who was found bleeding profusely from her private part, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital and her condition is stated to be critical. 

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the victim escaped from the clutches of her abductors and revealed her harrowing ordeal before Cuttack Government Railway Police (GRP) in presence of officials of both Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Childline.
The FIR filed by district childline coordinator Narayan Shukla with the GRP stated that the victim, a Class 10 student of Bantala in Angul district, had had come to Cuttack on Saturday with two of her neighbours including a girl to participate in a rally. 
When she reached the city, the duo took her to an unknown place in Mangalabag area and kept her in a room where the five miscreants were staying. The two then left the place after taking some money from the accused.

Later, all the five accused raped her by taking turns. The miscreants continued to violate the girl repeatedly from Saturday to Tuesday morning, the FIR alleged. 
At around 9 am on Tuesday, the victim somehow managed to escape from the place and reached the railway station in an auto-rickshaw driver before contacting the GRP.
On being informed about the girl, officials of CWC and Childline rushed to the railway station and found the victim bleeding profusely bleeding from her private part. 

The injured victim was later admitted to Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of SCB.
Basing on the FIR, a case has been registered under Section 376 (D) of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on, said Cuttack GRP IIC Umakant Biswal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp