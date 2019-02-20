Gold bars seized from woman at Bhubaneswar airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The intelligence unit of Customs seized nine pieces of gold bars worth Rs 33.16 lakh from a woman at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Monday.

BPIA Assistant Commissioner of Customs BC Sikdar on Tuesday informed that the seized gold bars weighed around 959.99 gram. Acting on an input, the air intelligence officers of Customs intercepted the woman who arrived from New Delhi by Air India flight AI 077 and carried out a search of her luggage.

During search, the officers found nine pieces of gold bars kept inside an emergency light. The gold bars have been brought to the country from abroad.

Customs officials said they also found 122 packets containing 24,400 cigarettes worth `1.22 lakh from the woman who hails from Maharashtra.