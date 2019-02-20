Home States Odisha

Odisha government warns NNKS over February 21 bandh

Published: 20th February 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Tuesday warned Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) that it will be forced to take tough measures to ensure smooth conduct of matriculation examination if it persisted with the bandh call given by it on February 21.

The State Government had appealed to the NNKS on Monday to desist from the agitational activities in the interest of approximately six lakh students, their parents, teachers and others who are gearing up for the annual matriculation examination from February 22 onwards.

As there was no response to the appeal, the State Government on Tuesday maintained that if the Sangathan still persisted with their planned bandh programme, the State Government will be compelled to take all necessary measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Stating that action will be taken as per provisions of law, the Government said, “It is hoped that the organisers will realise their action could cause inconveniences to public, especially the student community and withdraw their bandh call in larger public interest.”

The State Government had said that as question and answer papers will be despatched to the examination centres on February 21 and nearly six lakh students, parents, teachers and employees of educational institutions will travel to their examination centres, the NNKS should withdraw their bandh call.

Meanwhile, Finance and Agriculture Minister Sashibhusan Behera criticised the Congress and BJP, who have extended support to the bandh call. “The Opposition parties do not have any other issue to raise. Odisha Govt is trying to fulfil the demands of the farmers and the bandh call given by NNKS will cause inconvenience to the students appearing for the matriculation exam,” Behera said.

Questioning the motive behind the bandh call given by the NNKS, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Deb also said the State Government has reached out to all farmers through KALIA scheme.

A day after the BJP extended its support to bandh, the State Congress also said that it will support the bandh call given for price, pension and prestige for the farmers. State BJP president Basant Panda said the saffron party will extend support to NNKS, which has been demanding pension and proper price to the agricultural produce.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said Congress will support the bandh called by NNKS and claimed that empowerment of the farmers remains top priority for the Congress.

