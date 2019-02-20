Man arrested for selling girl in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A man who had allegedly sold a girl of Sambalpur city in Rajasthan for `1.5 lakh was arrested by local cops from Ranpur in Nayagarh district on Tuesday. The 22-year-old girl of Dhama area here had been rescued from Chirawa village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district by Sambalpur police on February 13. The accused is Pramod Sahu of Khalipatana village under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district. He was working as an auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar.

According to police reports, the girl had gone to Bhubaneswar in search of employment. There, she came in contact with one Babita of Berhampur and Pramod at Bhubaneswar railway station. They assured the girl that they would arrange a job for her in Rajasthan. Subsequently, Pramod and Babita took the girl to Chhota Bulunda in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan and handed her over to Mamata, who is elder sister of Pramod.

Mamata shifted to Chhota Bulunda after her marriage 17 years back. She allegedly sold the girl to 37-year-old Sukhbir Singh Jath of Solana under Chirawa police limits in Rajasthan for `1.5 lakh. The girl was later forcibly married off with Sukhbir. Mamata, Pramod and Babita shared the money received from Sukhbir.

The matter came to light after father of the girl lodged a missing complaint in the Town police station on January 18.

Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhabani Shankar Udgata said Babita and Mamata are still at large. He said a special police team has been formed to nab Babita. Cops are also in contact with the Rajasthan Police to nab Mamata. They are investigating whether Mamata and the two other accused are involved in trafficking of any other girl.

Sambalpur Police had arrested Sukhbir on February 13 and another woman Sibapriya Sahu of Gujarati Colony in Sambalpur city on the basis of the statement of the victim girl on February 14.