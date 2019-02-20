Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 18 industrial units

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stones of 14 industries and inaugurated four other units via video-conferencing at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stones of 14 industries and inaugurated four other units via video-conferencing at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The four inaugurated industrial units have been set up at investment of Rs 493.41 crore and will provide employment opportunities for 927 persons. Similarly, the projected investment in the 14 proposed industries is Rs 1702.89 crore with employment potential of 2,538 people. The 18 industrial units will collectively invest Rs 2196.30 crore and create employment opportunities for 3,465 people.

Stating that Odisha’s vision is to become the manufacturing hub of the East, the Chief Minister said the Government has devised an action plan to bring more investment in the manufacturing sector across the State to provide higher employment opportunities to people through ‘Vision 2025’.
“My Government is working towards ensuring that investment intents get converted into actual investments,” Naveen said.

Expressing happiness over online single-window portal GO-SWIFT, which has received 600 industrial project applications in just over 14 months, the CM said this is an incredible achievement for the State. “I congratulate all departments concerned which have made this possible,” he said.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said the State Government recently launched a dedicated ‘Industry Care’ mechanism to facilitate and provide aftercare services to industrial units coming up in Odisha. He said the State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG) portal e-Suvidha, which was till now receiving and resolving grievances of industrial units with an investment of more than Rs  50 crore, has now been opened for all industrial units including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Padhi requested all departments concerned to ensure expeditious resolution of issues and grievances of all large and MSMEs in the State through this framework. 

Food processing, including seafood, received a significant boost with inauguration/ground breaking of six projects with an investment of Rs 672.39 crore. Besides, two aluminium downstream units had their ground breaking done at Angul Aluminium Park (a joint venture between the State-owned IDCO and Nalco), which is the only downstream aluminium park in South Asia.

