Nod to 8 projects worth Rs 1,197 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Tuesday approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,197.41 crore in sectors like steel and aluminium, food processing, apparel manufacturing, hospitality, iron and steel, plastic pipes and fittings. These projects will create employment opportunities for 5,162 persons.

The major investment proposals included an apparel manufacturing unit of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd at Tikri in Rayagada district with investment of Rs 114 crore. The mega textiles project is first-of-its-kind in Rayagada with the potential of creating employment opportunities for 2,750 people, mostly women.

This will be the second unit of Aditya Birla Fashion in the State. The first unit was inaugurated in the Capital City during the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018, said Principal Secretary, Industries Sanjeev Chopra after the meeting.

Proposal of Gemini Edibles and Fats India (makers of Freedom brand of oil) for setting up a refined vegetable oil manufacturing unit of 396 kilo tonne per annum capacity at Tata Steel Industrial Park in Ganjam district with investment of Rs 300 crore and employment potential of 525 was approved.

The panel approved the proposal of GMLR Techno Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit for production of PVC water storage tanks at Industrial Estate Chhatabar in Khurda district with investment of Rs 61.50 crore and employment opportunity for 350 people.

Kurl-on, the largest selling mattress company, proposed to set up a PU foam manufacturing unit at Khurda with a total investment of Rs 65 crore. This will be the third unit of the company in the State.

The proposal of Swosti Group’s new resort project called Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur in Ganjam also received clearance of the single window authority. The project will employ around 220 people. Similarly, the proposal of Astral Polytechnik Ltd to set up a new plastic pipes and fittings manufacturing unit of 35,000 MT capacity with a total investment of Rs 109.81 crore at Ramdaspur in Cuttack was also approved.

Agrasen Sponge Private Ltd’s proposal for expansion of its 200 (4x50) TPD sponge iron plant to 0.072 MTPA capacity integrated steel plant at Kansbahal in Sundargarh with investment of Rs 1,98.57 crore and Shree Hari Sponge Private Ltd’s expansion plan of its sponge iron plant at Kendrikela in the district with investment of Rs 284 crore were approved, Chopra said.

A proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd envisaging investment of Rs 1,970.52 crore was recommended to the high level clearance authority (HLCA) for consideration.