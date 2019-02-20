Odia labourers face harassment in Telangana

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: There seems to be no end to labour migration from Odisha and their harassment, violence and exploitation in other states.In a fresh incident, a couple from Kantabanji in Balangir district was forced to cremate their son near a brick kiln in Telangana after their employer and the kiln owner refused to allow them to return home for observing the last rites.

Brunda Bariha and his wife Labani of Kantabanji block had migrated along with their three children to work in a brick kiln in Tupuguda-Cangra area in Rangareddy district, about 30 km from Hyderabad. On February 11, their six-year-old son Naresh died of chest infection. The kiln owner, Mastan, allegedly did not allow them to admit the ailing child to hospital and provided them medicines bought from a local pharmacy.

When the child died, Brunda and Labani requested Mastan to allow them return home for his funeral but the latter did not permit. Helpless, the couple had to cremate their son near the kiln.

Brunda and Labani are part of a group of 200 labourers from Balangir and Kalahandi districts who were taken to Rangareddy district by three labour ‘sardars’ to work in the kiln four months back. Brunda had taken an advance of `60,000 to work there. The labourers belong to Bijmal village of Kantabanji, Bamnipada village of Balangir and Blockpada of Titilagarh.

The matter came to fore when some of the labourers including Brunda managed to contact an NGO and informed the activists about their ordeal on Monday. The labourers have been put up in sheds and no proper facilities were provided to them by the kiln owner. They are forced to work for long hours and not provided adequate food and wages.

The agents had assured the labourers that they would be paid at the end of every week by Mastan but they did not receive their wages. If they protested, goons hired by the kiln owner would assault them.The labourers urged the NGO activists to rescue them with the help of police and labour officials.On Tuesday, district labour officials of Kalahandi and Balangir informed Coordinator of Inter-State Coordination Cell for Migrant Workers in Telangana T Ramesh about the bonded labourers and urged him to rescue them.