On the run for three days, leopard captured near Bhubaneswar airport

The leopard, which was first spotted in Palaspalli area on Sunday, was captured near cargo terminal of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Captured leopard in a cage near the cargo terminal of Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After more than 48 hours of search operation, forest officials could manage to trap
the leopard that had strayed into the City spreading panic among residents for the last three days.

Forest officials said the adult male leopard was captured in a cage at about 2 am and subsequently released into Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We laid the trap after the wild cat was seen moving in the runway area at about 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Of seven cages placed in the area, three were in the operational area of the airport. The leopard was captured near the cargo terminal," City DFO Ashok Kumar Mishra told The Express.

The Forest department officials suspected that the leopard fed upon some small birds after straying into the airport premises. They, however, clarified that the five-year-old leopard was not tranquilised.

“Initially, we suspected that the leopard might have killed some dogs. However, we have not found any dead dog in the periphery areas of the airport,” Mishra said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Air Traffic Service (ATS) tower  informed the forest department officials to lay the trap after they spotted the animal inside the airport area.

Along with two tranquillising teams, a 40-member squad comprising officials of City and Chandaka forest divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park were deployed to capture the leopard.

Earlier, the forest officials had advised locals not to venture out alone in the night. A portion of the area near the airport was also sealed to carry out the search operation.

 

