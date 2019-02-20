Poaching gang busted in Odisha, three arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Choudwar police busted a gang involved in hunting wild animals and arrested all its three members. The arrested poachers are Sadhua Purty of Godadhua, Manoj Darei and Raghunath Darei of Badakusunpur’s Machhakhandia. Police also seized six country-made single bore guns and 12 lead ammunition from their possession.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip off about illegal possession of firearms by Sadhua for hunting wild animals and carrying out other criminal activities, a police team headed by SI Ashok Kumar Hansdah raided the accused’s house on Monday night and recovered two county-made single bore guns concealed in his courtyard.

During interrogation, Sadhua disclosed the names of other two gang members and led the police team to their houses for seizure of more guns possessed illegally by the duo. During raids on the houses of Manoj and Raghunath, the cops recovered four more country-made firearms.

The accused confessed to have possessed the guns for poaching, Singh added. Further investigation is on.