Home States Odisha

Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Odisha on March 5

President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha again on March 5 and address two public meetings at Koraput and Bargarh.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha again on March 5 and address two public meetings at Koraput and Bargarh.

This will be Rahul’s third visit to Odisha before the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The AICC chief had addressed a rally at Tomando, on the outskirts of the Capital City on January 24 and followed it up with visits to Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Rourkela on February 6.

The third visit of Rahul to Southern and Western Odisha will focus on tribal and farmer vote banks. Though the strength of Congress has depleted in Odisha, the undivided Koraput district still remains a formidable base of the party. Besides, Congress has started focusing on Western Odisha after the party’s win in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Rahul had launched ‘Save Farmers March’ in Bargarh district, the rice bowl of Odisha which reported a number of farmers’ suicide,  in September, 2015. 

He had embarked on a 7 km padayatra from Debahali village in Bargarh where he met the family of Sananda Kathar, a farmer who committed suicide over crop loss in July, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp