Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Odisha on March 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha again on March 5 and address two public meetings at Koraput and Bargarh.

This will be Rahul’s third visit to Odisha before the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The AICC chief had addressed a rally at Tomando, on the outskirts of the Capital City on January 24 and followed it up with visits to Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Rourkela on February 6.

The third visit of Rahul to Southern and Western Odisha will focus on tribal and farmer vote banks. Though the strength of Congress has depleted in Odisha, the undivided Koraput district still remains a formidable base of the party. Besides, Congress has started focusing on Western Odisha after the party’s win in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Rahul had launched ‘Save Farmers March’ in Bargarh district, the rice bowl of Odisha which reported a number of farmers’ suicide, in September, 2015.

He had embarked on a 7 km padayatra from Debahali village in Bargarh where he met the family of Sananda Kathar, a farmer who committed suicide over crop loss in July, 2014.