Rotary to install 50 water ATMs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rotary International District (RID), Odisha will set up 50 water ATMs in various Government hospitals and bus stands across the State this year.

During a multi-district training conference of presidents, secretaries and assistant governors here on Tuesday, RID Odisha Governor Debasish Mishra said these water ATMs will dispense 2500 litre of drinking water daily. RID Odisha with the help of Nalco will also provide 10,000 desks and benches to 200 Government schools for benefit of 30,000 students, he said.

RID Odisha has also planned to perform 5,000 free cataract surgeries for BPL patients at Rotary eye hospitals in the State. Rotary International president Mark Daniel Maloney, who attended the conference as chief guest, said he will inaugurate the first phase of a Rotary Global Grant bio-toilet project for ladies at Unit VII in the City and distribute eye kits to beneficiaries of cataract surgeries in Rotary Eye Hospital, Patia.

The conference was attended by Rotary International Director Kamal Sanghvi and former Governors of RID Odisha T N Subramanian, Bal Inamdar, Deepak Shikarpur and Ajay Agarwal.