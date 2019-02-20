Home States Odisha

BJD MLA Debasis Samantaray sorry for shoving Pulwama attack martyr’s kin

Similarly, Lekhashree Samantasinghar of BJP demanded that the BJD legislator should be arrested for manhandling the martyr’s kin as it has hurt the sentiments of people of Odisha.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Following outrage over his misbehaviour with a kin of Pulwama terror attack martyr Manoj Behera, BJD MLA Debasis Samantaray on Tuesday apologised for his act and requested not to politicise the matter.

“I had only tried to enforce discipline when the guard of honour was being given to the martyred CRPF jawan and forced one person to sit. Later, I came to know that he is a distant relative of the martyr. I apologise if I have hurt anybody’s feeling unknowingly,” the Cuttack-Barabati MLA said.

Stating that he has highest respect for martyrs and their family members, Samantaray said he visited Ratanpur and spent time with Manoj’s father and met his wife. “I was also one of the pallbearers,” he said.
The opposition Congress and BJP had strongly criticised Samantaray for misbehaving with one of the family members of the martyr. “BJD leaders should apologise for the shameful behaviour of Samantaray,” said Congress spokesperson Satya Prakash Nayak. 

Similarly, Lekhashree Samantasinghar of BJP demanded that the BJD legislator should be arrested for manhandling the martyr’s kin as it has hurt the sentiments of people of Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack Pulwama terror attack martyr Debasis Samantaray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp