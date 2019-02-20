BJD MLA Debasis Samantaray sorry for shoving Pulwama attack martyr’s kin

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following outrage over his misbehaviour with a kin of Pulwama terror attack martyr Manoj Behera, BJD MLA Debasis Samantaray on Tuesday apologised for his act and requested not to politicise the matter.

“I had only tried to enforce discipline when the guard of honour was being given to the martyred CRPF jawan and forced one person to sit. Later, I came to know that he is a distant relative of the martyr. I apologise if I have hurt anybody’s feeling unknowingly,” the Cuttack-Barabati MLA said.

Stating that he has highest respect for martyrs and their family members, Samantaray said he visited Ratanpur and spent time with Manoj’s father and met his wife. “I was also one of the pallbearers,” he said.

The opposition Congress and BJP had strongly criticised Samantaray for misbehaving with one of the family members of the martyr. “BJD leaders should apologise for the shameful behaviour of Samantaray,” said Congress spokesperson Satya Prakash Nayak.

Similarly, Lekhashree Samantasinghar of BJP demanded that the BJD legislator should be arrested for manhandling the martyr’s kin as it has hurt the sentiments of people of Odisha.