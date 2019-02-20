Home States Odisha

Search intensified to trap leopard in Bhubaneswar

Earlier in the day, the forest officials and the tranquillising team scanned the Palaspalli and airport areas but failed to spot any pug mark of the leopard.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a leopard was spotted on the premises of a commercial complex at Palaspalli, Forest department officials intensified their search operation and installed seven cages in the area to trap the big cat.

The leopard was reportedly spotted again early on Tuesday by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Air Traffic Service (ATS) tower.

The Forest department has deployed a 40-member team comprising officials of City and Chandaka forest divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park to capture the big cat. Two tranquillising teams are also assisting the forest officials.

Fearing presence of the leopard in the area, the Forest department officials have advised locals not to venture out alone in the night. They have also sealed a portion of the area near the airport to carry out their search operation.

“Cages have been kept at places where movement of the leopard is being suspected,” said City Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra. Seven cages have been installed in the operational and plantation areas of the airport, he added.

Earlier in the day, the forest officials and the tranquillising team scanned the Palaspalli and airport areas but failed to spot any pug mark of the leopard.

“We will wait till Wednesday morning to see whether the animal is still hiding in the area and will set our operation accordingly,” Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp