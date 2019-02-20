Search intensified to trap leopard in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a leopard was spotted on the premises of a commercial complex at Palaspalli, Forest department officials intensified their search operation and installed seven cages in the area to trap the big cat.

The leopard was reportedly spotted again early on Tuesday by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Air Traffic Service (ATS) tower.

The Forest department has deployed a 40-member team comprising officials of City and Chandaka forest divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park to capture the big cat. Two tranquillising teams are also assisting the forest officials.

Fearing presence of the leopard in the area, the Forest department officials have advised locals not to venture out alone in the night. They have also sealed a portion of the area near the airport to carry out their search operation.

“Cages have been kept at places where movement of the leopard is being suspected,” said City Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra. Seven cages have been installed in the operational and plantation areas of the airport, he added.

Earlier in the day, the forest officials and the tranquillising team scanned the Palaspalli and airport areas but failed to spot any pug mark of the leopard.

“We will wait till Wednesday morning to see whether the animal is still hiding in the area and will set our operation accordingly,” Mishra said.