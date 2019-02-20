Home States Odisha

Stone for Odisha’s sixth LPG plant laid

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asserted that not a single poor household will be left out from LPG connection by 2020.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asserted that not a single poor household will be left out from LPG connection by 2020. Laying the foundation stone for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) LPG Bottling Plant in Rayagada town on Tuesday, he reiterated the BJP Government’s commitment for development of the region and all round welfare of the people.

The Union Minister said BJP’s focus area is the KBK region and the party is doing everything for its development. “Last year, foundation stone was laid for an LPG bottling plant at Balangir and now, another plant is being initiated at Rayagada. These will usher in economic development in the KBK region and provide employment to locals,” Pradhan said. 

This will be the second LPG bottling plant of HPCL in the State and an amount of `91 crore would be spent on it. The bottling plant targetted to be operational by September 2020 will have a bottling capacity of 60 MMTPA (42 lakh cylinders per year). The plant will cater to Balangir, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sonepur and would create direct and indirect employment for the youth of this part of the State. 

Pradhan also hinted at allocation of funds for development of railways in the State. “In the Railway budget, `6,800 crores was sanctioned for East Coast Railways (ECoR). After public demand, we have directed the railway officials to prepare blueprint of laying tracks to Padmapur under Nuapada–Gunupur-Therubali railway project,” Pradhan added.

The Union Minister also laid foundation stones for a new building of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir and Aviation Fuelling Station at Jeypore. He inaugurated railway over bridges at Rayagada, Ladda and Jimidipetta and a post office passport sewa kendra at Nabarangpur from here.

The Union Minister was accompanied by BJP leader Giridhar Gamang, DRM-Waltair of ECoR Mukul Sharan Mathur and CMD of HPCL MK Surana, among others. 

