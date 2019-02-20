Swasthya Mitras for BSKY beneficiaries

Home States Odisha

The beneficiaries have been advised to exchange their old RSBY cards with the new BKKY ones.

BHUBANESWAR:  With patients finding it increasingly difficult to access the benefits of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in private hospitals, the State Government on Tuesday decided to introduce the service of ‘Swasthya Mitra’ to guide and assist them during visits to empanelled hospitals for treatment.
This was decided at the State Health Assurance Society meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A P Padhi here.

Each empanelled private hospitals will have a help desk where Swathya Mitras will guide and assist patients (BSKY card holders) coming to these medical facilities, said Special Secretary and Director, National Health Mission Shalini Pandit after the meeting.

She said 70 lakh families of the State have been covered under BSKY and they are entitled to get medical treatment free of cost both in private and Government hospitals. The Government has enrolled around 200 private hospitals in Odisha and 20 super specialty hospitals outside the State.

It was also decided to enrol more hospitals outside Odisha to extend better healthcare under BSKY to Odia people living in other States. The State Health Assurance Society is in the process of negotiation with some more hospitals outside the State for empanelment under BSKY.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that the Government was taking steps to empanel all State and Central Government hospitals outside Odisha under BSKY for free treatment of Odia people.
The Chief Secretary asked the Health department for proper implementation of the proposed Swasthya Mitra scheme to provide quality service to beneficiaries with a provision of third party audit.

The State Government has included over 44 lakh beneficiaries of erstwhile Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) into Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) after the validity of RSBY launched by the Centre expired on December 31, 2018. The beneficiaries have been advised to exchange their old RSBY cards with the new BKKY ones.

