Ticket race picks up in Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat

By Bijay Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: With the General Elections drawing close, ticket race in the high profile Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat, held by BJD leader Tathagat Satpathy, has picked up among the political parties.The BJD has retained the seat since 2004 with Satpathy winning it for a third consecutive term in 2014. Satpathy was first elected from the seat in 1998 but lost to senior Congress leader and former Union minister KP Singhdeo in 2000. He wrested the seat back in 2004.

However, this time Satpathy is facing a challenge from several other contenders for the seat including Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan, who hails from Hindol Assembly segment under the constituency, State Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick and former MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal.

According to party sources, the BJD high command is all set to drop many sitting MPs and MLAs across the state for non-performance and also to beat the anti-incumbency factor. In order to counter anti-incumbency and BJP’s rise in the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat, the party supremo may choose to field a new face in the forthcoming polls. However, there is no strong indication yet about change in candidate from the seat, sources said.

From the BJP, former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pani is almost certain to be the candidate. He had contested against Satpathy in 2009 and 2014, and had come second  in the last elections tasting defeat by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes.

However, the party is looking forward to a better performance in the forthcoming elections following an encouraging show in the Panchayat polls of 2017. Pani commands a mass base and has been actively involved in the constituency.

The Congress on its part has several leaders in the ticket race including for district Congress committee president Sangram Mishra, former Union minister KP Singhdeo and former State minister Nabin Das. Though Singhdeo had initially expressed reluctance to fight the polls, he is learnt to have got around.

Once considered a Congress stronghold, the grand old party has gradually slipped to the third position in the seat. The  Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat consists of four Assembly segments in Dhenkanal district and three in Angul. It is well-poised for a three-cornered fight in the ensuing polls.

