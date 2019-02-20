Utkrisht coaches of Puri-Durg Express on trial run

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aesthetically painted in yellow and dark brown with epoxy flooring in toilet, chrome plated brass Jaguar-make taps, double acting flushing valve, venturi-type air exhauster and photo frames.

If you think the descriptions are of a room of any luxurious hotel, you are wrong. These are coaches of Puri-Durg Express which started a trial run on Tuesday, evoking good response from passengers.

A total of 18 coaches of Puri-Durg Express have been upgraded to ‘Utkrisht’ category, making it the first train in East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone to have such facility. Under Project Utkrisht, Ministry of Railways has decided to upgrade Mail and Express coaches.

As many as 140 rakes of 66 pairs of trains in the country and 34 rakes of trains of ECoR have been selected under the project to provide more facilities to passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road Brij Mohan Agarwal said of the 34 rakes in the entire ECoR zone, 21 are for Khurda Road and the rest are for Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam. “Ten rakes of Bhubaneswar coaching depot and 11 of Puri depot have been nominated for upgradation under Project Utkrisht. While the coaches fitted in Puri-Durg Express have been introduced for the trial run, similar coaches will be integrated with other trains in phases,” he informed.

The rakes have been given a new colour scheme on the exterior while toilets have been made luxury class with epoxy or PVC flooring with Z-Matt and modern fittings. While health faucets (hand spray) have been provided in AC coaches, high quality air exhauster in all the coaches will help get rid of any foul smell.

All coaches of the rake have been fitted with energy efficient LED lights and new fans. Paintings and photo frames have been installed inside tier-one AC coaches and braille signage provided to facilitate visually impaired passengers. Stickers on rail heritage, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, environment protection measures, ‘Ek Bharat Srestha Bharat’, bio-toilet and safety information have been painted on aluminium composite board.

“The objective of Utkrisht coaches is to provide better facilities in trains used by poor and middle-class passengers. The Railways has been continuously taking steps to ensure passenger comfort and convenience,” Agarwal added.