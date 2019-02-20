Home States Odisha

Villagers’ clash leads to shutdown of coal mine

Residents of two villages near Talcher coalfields are at loggerheads for the last three days over loading of cargo  on trucks.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Residents of two villages near Talcher coalfields are at loggerheads for the last three days over loading of cargo  on trucks. The situation has led to shutdown of Balaram coal mine.Sources said, residents ofDanara and Soloda clashed over loading of cargo on trucks on Sunday. The incident occured when a weigh bridge was being commissioned at Soloda. Talcher SDPO Hemanta Panda said two cases have been registered at Colliery police station. “Both parties wanted their trucks to be loaded first.

We are trying to bring the two parties together for an amicable settlement,” he said. Production and dispatch of coal has come to a halt following the face-off.  Four platoons of police force besides a host of senior police officials have been deployed in the area to ward off further clashes between the villagers.

