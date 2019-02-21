BJD leaders meet ahead of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Hindol, a district executive committee meeting was held at the party office here on Wednesday. Chaired by district BJD president and Steel, Mines and PWD Minister Prafulla Mallik, the committee discussed election strategies, campaign at booth level to sensitise voters on BJD Government-led development works and welfare programme, including recent launch of schemes and scholarship programmes.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Dhenkanal and address meetings at Bahubar in Hindol on February 24. This is the first meeting where all MLAS and Ministers, senior leaders met after Kamakshyanagar MLA and Minister Prafulla Mallik took over as district president.

The Minister suggested organising meetings at all blocks to popularise welfare works taken up by the Government and boost morale of party workers. The Minister also suggested measures to improve coordination among leaders and workers, strengthening party activities were also deliberated by the leaders. “We are in constant touch with the people at booth level and united to take the party ahead in the district,” said the Minister. District BJD youth president Dharamanada Parida, who took charge recently, was welcomed to the town.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, Transport and Commerce Minister Nrushinga Charan Sahoo, party’s Dhenkanal observor Raghunath Mohanty, Dhenkanal BJD MLA Saroj Kumar Samal, former MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, State Cooperative Bank president Akshya Mohanty, former seeds corporation president Yogendra Tripathy and Hindol MLA Sima Nayak attended the meeting.