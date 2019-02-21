Home States Odisha

BJD leaders meet ahead of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit

Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Hindol, a district executive committee meeting was held at the party office here on Wednesday. 

Published: 21st February 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Hindol, a district executive committee meeting was held at the party office here on Wednesday. Chaired by district BJD president and Steel, Mines and PWD Minister Prafulla Mallik, the committee discussed election strategies, campaign at booth level to sensitise voters on BJD Government-led development works and welfare programme, including recent launch of schemes and scholarship programmes. 

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Dhenkanal and address meetings at Bahubar in Hindol on February 24. This is the first meeting where all MLAS and Ministers, senior leaders met after Kamakshyanagar MLA and Minister Prafulla Mallik took over as district president.

The Minister suggested organising meetings at all blocks to popularise welfare works taken up by the Government and boost morale of party workers. The Minister also suggested measures to improve coordination among leaders and workers, strengthening party activities were also deliberated by the leaders. “We are in constant touch with the people at booth level and united to take the party ahead in the district,” said the Minister. District BJD youth president Dharamanada Parida,  who took charge recently, was welcomed to the town.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, Transport and Commerce Minister Nrushinga Charan Sahoo, party’s Dhenkanal observor Raghunath Mohanty, Dhenkanal BJD MLA Saroj Kumar Samal, former MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, State Cooperative Bank president Akshya Mohanty, former seeds corporation president Yogendra Tripathy and  Hindol MLA Sima Nayak attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp