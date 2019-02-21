BJD tears into BJP over PM Modi’s job creation claim

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After coming under intense attack from BJP over alleged non-performace, the ruling BJD on Wednesday paid the saffron party back in the same coin by placing records exposing the deception game of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

Countering the achievement claims of Modi Government, BJD said the leaked Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has exploded the myth of huge job generation by the centre.

While the report stated that the country’s unemployment rate stood at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent during 2017-2018, BJD IT Cell chief Amar Patnaik said the BJP-led NDA Government has miserably failed to keep its promise of creating two crore jobs every year.

“Around 37 lakh jobs could have been created in Odisha in five years had the Centre achieved its target. Odisha Government has created employment for 4.5 lakh persons in the State by sanctioning projects worth `10.93 lakh crore in the last 16 years,” Patnaik said.

The former Accountant General said the NSSO report shows that joblessness was higher in urban areas (7.8 per cent) than rural pockets (5.3 per cent) of the country. Besides, more people were withdrawing from workforce as the labour force participation rate (LFPR) stood at a lower level than the previous few years.

However, the LFPR of Odisha is ahead of the national average due to a strong and manufacturing sector. Though BJD was the first political party to support demonetisation and the revolutionary Goods and Service Tax (GST), the regional party blamed the Modi Government for rising unemployment which is the outcome of closure of a large number of micro, small and medium industries and trades after sudden withdrawal of high denomination notes from circulation.

Referring to a report by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Patnaik said the around 15 million people lost jobs due to demonetisation.

Even as economic growth of the country is comparatively better than other developing nations, the BJD leader said benefits of the growth has not percolated down to the State due to lack of even distribution of wealth.

In contrast, Patnaik said, Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been placed as an ‘Aspiring Leader’ in the investment preparedness survey jointly conducted by Invest India and the World Bank.