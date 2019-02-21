CMAS takes out rally for unfulfilled demands in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tribals under Chasi Muliya Adivasi Sangha (CMAS) banner took out a rally on Wednesday demanding land rights to tribals and dalits in Bandhugaon. The rally, taken out by CMAS after an interval of six years, is aimed at ensuring that long-standing demands of the tribals are fulfilled.

Convenor of the movement and activist of All India Khet Mazdoor Kisan Sabha (AIKMKS) Srikant Mohanty said few years back Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon blocks were under the shadow of Maoists and the rights of tribals were at stake. Despite several reminders to the Government, the demands of tribals remain unfulfilled.

The demands include construction of a dam for Jhanjabati river near Chintaguda and another at Putikwalsa in Bandhugaon block, forest land rights to tribals and traditional forest dwellers of the area, restore tribal land occupied by non-tribals, settle STM company lands occupied by tribals in favour of tribals, land and homestead land patta to all landless tribals, immediate and equal disbursement of money to all landless, landholders and shareholders under KALIA, filling up of doctor vacancies in Bandhugaon and Naryanpatna hospitals, among others. A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister through Tehsildar of Bandhugaon.