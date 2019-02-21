Home States Odisha

CMAS takes out rally for unfulfilled demands in Odisha

Tribals under Chasi Muliya Adivasi Sangha (CMAS) banner took out a rally on Wednesday demanding land rights to tribals and dalits in Bandhugaon.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tribals under Chasi Muliya Adivasi Sangha (CMAS) banner took out a rally on Wednesday demanding land rights to tribals and dalits in Bandhugaon. The rally, taken out by CMAS after an interval of six years, is aimed at ensuring that long-standing demands of the tribals are fulfilled.

Convenor of the movement and activist of All India Khet Mazdoor Kisan Sabha (AIKMKS) Srikant Mohanty said few years back Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon blocks were under the shadow of Maoists and the rights of tribals were at stake. Despite several reminders to the Government, the demands of tribals remain unfulfilled.

The demands include construction of a dam for Jhanjabati river near Chintaguda and another at Putikwalsa in Bandhugaon block, forest land rights to tribals and traditional forest dwellers of the area, restore tribal land occupied by non-tribals, settle STM company lands occupied by tribals in favour of tribals, land and homestead land patta to all landless tribals, immediate and equal disbursement of money to all landless, landholders and shareholders under KALIA, filling up of doctor vacancies in Bandhugaon and Naryanpatna hospitals, among others. A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister through Tehsildar of Bandhugaon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp