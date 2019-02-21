Exclusion from Odisha government scholarship protested

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Kendu leaf pluckers, binding labourers and seasonal workers owing allegiance to Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) staged demonstration here on Wednesday protesting State Government’s decision to not grant scholarship to their children from the welfare funds meant for them.

As per the Government’s decision, if a student is receiving post-matric scholarship from any of its line department, he will not be eligible for scholarship under Kendu Leaf Pluckers and Binding Labourers Welfare Trust Fund or Seasonal Staff Welfare Trust Fund.

President of OKKS, Bijay Mohanty said the Government’s decision will directly hit at least 60,000 students belonging to the families of kendu leaf pluckers, binding labourers and seasonal workers.

He said the scholarship for higher education of children of pluckers and binding labourers besides seasonal workers after matriculation is provided from the Welfare Trust Funds. The scholarship varies from ` 7,000 to `35,000 per annum, he said.

Mohanty said the majority of pluckers, binding labourers and seasonal workers belong to ST and SC community and their children get scholarship from the ST & SC Development department. “However, the children will be barred from getting scholarship from the Welfare Trust Funds with the implementation of the new notification. It will be difficult for them to pursue higher education,” he said.

The OKKS also demanded the State Government to put pressure on the Union Government to reduce GST on kendu leaf and bidi and provide bonus to pluckers, binding workers and seasonal workers by the end of

February this year. “If the demands are not fulfilled by February 28, OKKS would stage road blockade in 22 districts of the State on March 1,” said Mohanty. The Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha submitted a memorandum addressed to Odisha Chief Minister through the RDC (ND), DV Swamy over their demands.