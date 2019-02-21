Farmers' bandh affects normal life in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by farmers' outfit Nava Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) to demand price, prestige and pension for the farmers of the State met with partial response on Thursday. Though commercial establishments remained shut, educational institutions operated barring a few which had declared holiday anticipating disruption.

Train movement and plying of long-distance buses remained unaffected by the shut down call which was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The farmers, under the banner of NNKS, are demanding higher MSP for paddy, which is now fixed at Rs 1,750 after an increase of Rs 200 by the Centre. They are also demanding social security cover and pension.

In the capital, major markets, commercial establishments and vending zones remained closed but at many places, the smaller commercial units functioned as usual. Though city bus service was hit in Bhubaneswar, autorickshaws continued to ply. Government and private offices operated as usual. Foreign tourists and other passengers were left stranded at Biju Patnaik International Airport due to unavailability of cabs and buses.

Terming the bandh unfortunate, Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera slammed the sangathan saying it did not consider government's plea to call off the shutdown due to Class X examination. He also trained his guns on the BJP and the Congress for supporting the bandh and said the protests put the students' future at risk and affected normal life in the State.

Commissionerate Police detained the agitators from various areas of the City while staging road blockades. "So far, about 75 to 80 agitators have been taken into preventive custody from Station Square, Kalpana Square, Nandankanan-Patia Road, and other areas for staging road blockades," Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said. The police said that the law and order situation in Cuttack was normal. Agitators were taken into preventive custody from various other parts of the State like Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Earlier, Utkal University had postponed all examinations scheduled in view of the strike.