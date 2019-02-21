Home States Odisha

Finally, fly over Bomikhal  

After years of delay, the Bomikhal flyover was finally thrown open to the public on Wednesday. Chief Minister Naveen Patniak inaugurated the bridge built at a cost of around `45 crore.

Published: 21st February 2019

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the new Bomikhal flyover | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After years of delay, the Bomikhal flyover was finally thrown open to the public on Wednesday. Chief Minister Naveen Patniak inaugurated the bridge built at a cost of around `45 crore.
The 1.54 km long flyover having a width of 7.5 m will help ease traffic congestion on Cuttack-Puri road between Rasulgarh and Bomikhal. It will also save the time of commuters who used to earlier wait for a long period to cross the Saheed Nagar railway crossing. 

Pradip Sahu, a resident of Rasulgarh, said opening of the flyover will bring huge relief for commuters who experienced heavy traffic jam during evening hours on the route on a regular basis. 
Construction of the flyover was delayed by four years and this also resulted in cost escalation of around `10 crore, sources said. The bridge project was sanctioned way back in 2008-09 and its construction started in 2012-13. It, however, missed its deadlines several times.

In September 2017, a person was killed and several others sustained injuries when a slab fell off the under-construction bridge. Similarly, a labourer was killed and two others injured when a portion of the flyover caved in while construction was underway in May last year. 

The mishaps forced the State Government to remove the private firm engaged in construction of the project and hand over work to Public Works Department (PWD) engineers. The PWD has installed LED street lights and decorative multi-coloured lights on the flyover. 

Meanwhile, some residents expressed displeasure over the design of the flyover which connects Saheed Nagar with Rasulgarh and Bomikhal. The bridge is only accessible to commuters coming from Bomikhal to Saheed Nagar and Saheed Nagar to Rasulgarh. Commuters going to Rasulgarh from Bomikhal and vice versa will not benefit from the flyover,” they rued.

