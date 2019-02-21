Food processing sector potential untapped in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The huge potential of the food processing sector of Rourkela remains untapped. The sector has never been given serious attention to create an alternative agriculture-based business eco-system in the industrial and mining district of Sundargarh.

Industry experts say, Rourkela has long been serving as a nucleus of manufacturing activities, particularly iron and steel sector. As the iron and steel sectors inevitably face recession, there is a need to create an alternative business eco-system and food processing is the best alternative.

The solution can be found in Nuagaon block, which continues to be one of the leading producers of horticulture crops in Odisha. Other blocks of Bisra, Kuanrmunda, Lathikata, Lahunipara and many more too grows crops of different varieties in abundance.

The tribal-dominated district is also a major producer of non-timber Minor Forest Products (MFPs), but the primary collectors face exploitation in the absence of market link and value-addition of MFPs.

Moreover, National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) also runs a Department of Food Process Engineering to produce quality manpower and its research activities by PhD and MTech students cover non-timber forest products, fruits and vegetable processing, microwave drying research, processing of spices and equipment designing and additional projects.

Food Processing expert and Head of Food Processing Engineering Department of NIT-R Prof Ram Chandra Pradhan said inefficient processing of grains, fruits, vegetables and other crops in rural pockets is leading to wastage of the produce and farmers are unable to avail the benefits. Value-addition to the crops and by-products from industrial point of view is a major profitable venture, he said and added that this would also ensure that farmers get right prices and consumers assured of hygienic and quality food.

Industry experts believe that Agriculture Technology Park or Krishi Vikash Kendra-II at a cost of `40 crore and a mega wholesale market yard of Regulated Market Committee at a cost of `98.5 crore coming up at Rourkela would act as a boost for farmers and the food processing sector.

Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) President Subrata Patnaik said RCCI has been consistently pushing for fresh investment in food processing sector and a Mega Food Park is the need of the hour to boost farm economy.