Hawala scam whiff in Chhattisgarh cash seizure

By Express News Service

RAIPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Hawala transaction is being strongly suspected in the movement of the huge cash which was seized by Chhattisgarh Police in a vehicle originating from Odisha.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the money belongs to a businessman from Bhubaneswar. Chhattisgarh Police has apparently requested Enforcement Directorate (ED) to step into the case. So far, the four persons who were in the vehicle have been detained but not arrested. They have been asked not to leave Mahasamund. All the four belonged to Agra and had come to Cuttack. After the cash amounting to `10 crore was loaded into the vehicle at Bhubaneswar, they were on their back to Agra.

Sources said police have identified the businessman and are in the process to question him over the matter.

Since money laundering could be a possibility, the ED has been alerted. The Income Tax department too has been sounded to find out the source of such a huge volume of cash from the four persons.

Odisha Police has asked the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to quiz the businessman. “The businessman has been identified and initial investigation suggests that he stays in Bhubaneswar. We tried to call him but his phone was switched off. He will be traced soon,” a senior police officer said.