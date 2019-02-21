Home States Odisha

Landless farmers left out of PM KISAN scheme: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday criticised PM-KISAN scheme of the Centre for keeping landless farmers, share croppers and agricultural workers out of its purview.

Published: 21st February 2019

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waving to the crowd during a public meeting at Brahmagiri in Puri district on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday criticised PM-KISAN scheme of the Centre for keeping landless farmers, share croppers and agricultural workers out of its purview.
“It is very sad that the Centre’s scheme does not have anything for these neglected and deprived sections. I have taken up the issue with the Prime Minister and demanded steps for supporting the landless farmers, sharecroppers and agricultural workers and protecting their interests”, Naveen said.

Addressing farmers and women SHG members at Kanas and Brahmagiri, the Chief Minister also demanded increasing the financial support for farmers under PM-KISAN scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.
Comparing Krushak Assistance for Livelihood Income Augmentation (KALIA) with the Central scheme, he said the State Government scheme was an example in inclusiveness as it covered the entire farming community. It has shown the way to the rest of the country, he asserted.

The Chief Minister said, around 16 lakh farmers have already benefited from KALIA and 10 lakh more farmers will be covered from Thursday. “I am personally monitoring the implementation to ensure not a single eligible farmer is deprived. I request all to take the benefit of KALIA scholarship scheme, interest-free crop loans and SHG loans”, he said.

Naveen, who was on a whirlwind tour of Satyabadi and Brahmagiri Assembly constituencies, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth over Rs 882 crore.
At Kanas, he inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 251.45 crore. He initiated work on mega drinking water project for villages under Kanas, Brahamgiri and Satyabadi blocks at an estimated cost of  Rs 203 crore.

At Brahmagiri, he inaugurated eight projects worth Rs 267 crore while laying foundation stone for the Rs 161-crore drinking water supply project that will cover 99 villages. The Chief Minister also distributed seed money to women SHGs and handed over aids and appliances to the differently-abled at both the places.

