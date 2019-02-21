Home States Odisha

Leopard captured, released in Bhubaneswar

It was freedom at dawn for the young leopard which was captured from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on the wee hours of Wednesday.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

The caged leopard after its capture from airport premises in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was freedom at dawn for the young leopard which was captured from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on the wee hours of Wednesday. After being chased for about 48 hours, the big cat, which had strayed into the City on Sunday night, was released into the forests of Chandaka.

The five-year-old leopard, which was first spotted in Palaspalli area on Sunday, was captured near the cargo terminal of the airport. 
Forest officials said the male leopard was captured in a cage at about 2 am and subsequently released into Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We laid the trap after the wild cat was seen moving in the runway area at about 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Of seven cages placed in the area, three were in operational area of the airport. The leopard was captured near the cargo terminal,” City DFO Ashok Kumar Mishra told The Express.
The Forest department officials suspected that the leopard fed on some small birds after straying into the airport premises. They, however, clarified that it was not tranquillised. There were also no injury marks on the big cat.

“Initially, it was suspected that the leopard might have killed some dogs. However, we have not found any dead dog in the periphery of the airport,” Mishra said.
Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Air Traffic Service (ATS) tower suggested the Forest officials to lay trap after they spotted the animal inside the airport. Along with two tranquillising teams, a 40-member joint squad from City and Chandaka forest divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park did the job.

Much as it sent panic waves among City residents, appearance of leopard  in Chandaka is a healthy sign as their count in 2002 and 2004 censuses was nine and eight only. A leopard was spotted near Mendhasal on the outskirts of the City in 2003.

According to Wildlife Orissa, an organisation working for conservation of nature and wildlife, the number of leopards in Chandaka came down to four in 2010. In 2011, some villagers had also killed a leopard in Chandaka forests.

“The recent presence of a big cat in Bhubaneswar airport area is a definite indication that leopards continue to survive against all odds in Chandaka. Leopard is the apex predator in Chandaka forests in absence of tigers,” Wild Orissa, Bhubaneswar Regional Chapter governor Suchitra Sahoo said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp