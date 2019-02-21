Leopard captured, released in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was freedom at dawn for the young leopard which was captured from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on the wee hours of Wednesday. After being chased for about 48 hours, the big cat, which had strayed into the City on Sunday night, was released into the forests of Chandaka.

The five-year-old leopard, which was first spotted in Palaspalli area on Sunday, was captured near the cargo terminal of the airport.

Forest officials said the male leopard was captured in a cage at about 2 am and subsequently released into Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We laid the trap after the wild cat was seen moving in the runway area at about 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Of seven cages placed in the area, three were in operational area of the airport. The leopard was captured near the cargo terminal,” City DFO Ashok Kumar Mishra told The Express.

The Forest department officials suspected that the leopard fed on some small birds after straying into the airport premises. They, however, clarified that it was not tranquillised. There were also no injury marks on the big cat.

“Initially, it was suspected that the leopard might have killed some dogs. However, we have not found any dead dog in the periphery of the airport,” Mishra said.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Air Traffic Service (ATS) tower suggested the Forest officials to lay trap after they spotted the animal inside the airport. Along with two tranquillising teams, a 40-member joint squad from City and Chandaka forest divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park did the job.

Much as it sent panic waves among City residents, appearance of leopard in Chandaka is a healthy sign as their count in 2002 and 2004 censuses was nine and eight only. A leopard was spotted near Mendhasal on the outskirts of the City in 2003.

According to Wildlife Orissa, an organisation working for conservation of nature and wildlife, the number of leopards in Chandaka came down to four in 2010. In 2011, some villagers had also killed a leopard in Chandaka forests.

“The recent presence of a big cat in Bhubaneswar airport area is a definite indication that leopards continue to survive against all odds in Chandaka. Leopard is the apex predator in Chandaka forests in absence of tigers,” Wild Orissa, Bhubaneswar Regional Chapter governor Suchitra Sahoo said.