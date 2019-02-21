NCST’s Leadership Award for Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences

Home States Odisha

 Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has been honoured with ‘Leadership Award’ by National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta receiving the award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has been honoured with ‘Leadership Award’ by National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST). The award was presented to KISS on Tuesday at a special function in New Delhi. 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu handed over the award, which carries a citation, medal and shawl, to Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta in presence of Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and NCST Chairperson Nand Kumar Sai.

KISS is the first ever institute to get such prestigious award for its services in the field of education for STs. As a mark of recognition for yeoman services rendered by educational institutes including universities, colleges and schools, for upliftment of tribal communities through education, the NCST has constituted the Leadership Award. 

The award was given on the eve of Foundation Day celebration of NCST. KISS is first in the country to receive the award given by NCST for the first time.

KISS is a unique initiative of social transformation through holistic education and the largest residential institution for tribals in the world, providing accommodation, food, healthcare and education to the poorest of the poor children for the last 27 years. 

The institution, a home to 27,500 students, provides quality education from Kindergarten to Post-Graduation in a fully-free residential setting. It has the distinction of being the only university exclusively for tribal students in the world. 

Expressing satisfaction, Samanta said it is a rare achievement. He dedicated the award to all teachers, staff and students of KISS.

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences

